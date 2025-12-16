Indian Employee Praises Boss For Being "Nicest Person", Internet Reacts

It's quite rare for employees to praise their bosses, and when someone compliments their managers on social media, it obviously draws attention. Something similar happened to an Indian employee, who took to social media to express their gratitude towards their manager, describing her as a "gem" and praising her exceptional leadership skills. The employee, who didn't reveal the name of the company, shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with his manager, highlighting her empathetic approach in a Reddit post.

In the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit post, the employee said that the manager checks on the well-being of team members, appreciates their efforts and even brings home-cooked food for the staff during festivals. She also publicly acknowledges and rewards her team members' hard work, creating a positive work environment.

Also read | US Woman Reveals The Right Way To Wear Fur Coats In Viral Video: "Not Meant To Be Stylish"

See the post here:

The employee mentioned that their previous workplaces were toxic, making the current manager's behaviour even more appreciable. They expressed gratitude, saying, "My current manager is the nicest person I have ever met. She might not be the most technically qualified, but when it comes to taking care of people, she is a gem."

"All my previous jobs were toxic and now here is a manager who is giving credit in front of everyone if you work just 2 hour in late night and bringing her own cooked food during festivals for everyone."

Also read | Employee Asks Boss For Leave To Spend Time With Girlfriend. This Happens Next

Social Media Reaction

The post has gone viral on Reddit, with almost 2,000 upvotes, and many users praising the manager's leadership style and expressing their admiration for her approach. One user commented, "Count your blessings, brother. It's very rare to find such a manager in today's time, especially in India."

"Such managers will keep their employees more productive and loyal to their current jobs," another wrote.

"This kind of relationship is always give and take. It'll mostly take that one evil person who'll take advantage of this manager and it'll flip," a third chimed in.