US Woman Reveals The Right Way To Wear Fur Coats In Viral Video: "Not Meant To Be Stylish"

The world is doing thousands of things wrong; wearing fur coats in winter is apparently one of them. A video has sparked a heated debate on social media after claiming that people have been wearing fur-lined hooded coats incorrectly. According to Jessica Alzamora, a Chicago-based content creator, these coats are "not meant to be stylish," but are supposed to be functional.

She said that the fur trim is meant to be folded inward, creating a wind-blocking tunnel around the face, rather than being left open for style. Wearing this way protects the ears against the cold breeze and keeps the head warm.

Watch the video here:

"You're wearing your winter coat wrong, and I'm sorry to be this person but it's 8 degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm. this is how you wear the fur part of your coat properly," she wrote as the caption of the post on Instagram.

Social Media Reaction

The post went viral, with more than a million likes and hundreds of comments. The internet has reacted to Alzamora's claim, with some people agreeing that it makes sense and others dismissing it as unnecessary. Some have pointed out that coat manufacturers rarely provide guidance on how to wear hoods, leaving it up to personal preference.

"I beg your finest pardon?!? Can we add this to the how to adult manual?" one user wrote.

all my life.. ALL MY LIFE... and no one could have mentioned this or put it in the coat's description lol?

"The feeling of betrayal for being misled all these years"

While reacting to the comments, Alzamora said, "I was just sharing how I keep warm. It came off the way it did because I was literally talking to my 5 friends that always watch my videos, and I somehow ended up on the explore page in the North Pole."

"Look at me!! Do I look like I would advise people in Alaska on how to fight a blizzard? I'm meant to be on a beach with a mojito looking at Christmas lights on palm trees. Do what feels good to you, there are multiple ways to do things. What works for some doesn't work for others. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk."