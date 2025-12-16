Employee Asks Boss For Leave To Spend Time With Girlfriend. This Happens Next

We all have heard this proverb that "honesty is the best policy," which means one must tell the truth no matter what. It appears that one employee has taken it quite seriously, as his candid email requesting leave to spend time with his girlfriend has gone viral, becoming a topic of discussion on social media. The honesty in the mail has been lauded by his manager and praised online.

In a post on LinkedIn, a user named Viren Khuller, who is a Director at STIM oral care, revealed what happened when he received the e-mail. "Received this in my inbox recently. A decade ago, this would've come as a sudden 'sick leave' message at 9:15 AM. Today, it's a transparent request sent well in advance. Times are changing," Khuller wrote, sharing a screenshot of the mail.

In his post, he further noted that he prefers this type of attitude, which is honest. "Can't say no to love, can we? Leave approved!"

Social Media Reaction

The email has been shared widely on social media, with many praising the employee for his honesty and his manager for being understanding. The incident also highlights the importance of work-life balance and why employers need to support the personal well-being of employees.

The post sparked a debate, with some users praising he employee, some asking why the employees have to ask and explain for just one leave.

"Still wonder why there's a need to try so hard to justify personal leave. A healthy work culture should trust people enough that saying, 'I need a personal day,' is sufficient," one user wrote.

"Why does an employee have to furnish reasons for a taking a day off, a day's leave to which he is entitled?" another wrote.

"That's really a genuine leave request. Yes, for love and care, it can be always Yes!" a third said.