'I'll Be On Leave, Bye': Gen Z Employee's Casual Leave Email Divides The Internet

A screenshot of an email from a Gen Z employee informing their boss of an upcoming leave has gone viral, igniting a debate on social media about evolving workplace communication styles across generations.

Shared on X by investor Siddharth Shah, the email's straightforward, no-nonsense tone contrasts with traditional leave request norms, sparking conversations about whether employees should seek leave approval or inform managers, and how to balance autonomy with professionalism.

The email, posted with the caption, "How my Gen Z team approaches leave," has garnered over 1.2 million views and sparked diverse reactions. In the email, the employee wrote, "Hi Siddharth, I will be on leave on 8th November 2024. Bye," opting for a direct approach without seeking permission or offering further context.

See the viral post here:

how my gen z team gets its leaves approved pic.twitter.com/RzmsSZs3ol — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 5, 2024

This email has divided social media, with many users surprised by its boldness. It reflects on changing workplace dynamics and communication styles.

A user wrote, "And if I had sent this message to my manager, he would have scheduled a meeting with HR to discuss my behaviour issues."

Another user commented, "Best part is they tell you they are on leave and don't ask."

"One of my Gen z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup," shared the third user wrote.

On the other hand, many individuals, including some professionals, argued that such directness should be normalised.

A user wrote, "It's a spot on message tho. But should have used least an AI to make it look good and formal."

"Normalise this. People shouldn't have to give reasons if they want to take an off. It's their right," another user wrote on X.



