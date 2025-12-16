Study Reveals 6 Midlife Symptoms Linked To Increased Dementia Risk

A group of researchers studied symptoms of depression occurring in middle age, which can eventually predict dementia more than two decades later. The study led by University College London (UCL) has identified six specific symptoms, which are not just indicative of depression, but may be early warning signs of underlying neurodegenerative processes.

The researchers published their findings in The Lancet Psychiatry after analysing 5,811 middle-aged adults who participated in the Whitehall II study, which is a British longitudinal cohort study initiated in 1985.

Here Are The 6 Symptoms Mentioned In The Study

1. Loss of Self-Confidence: Individuals who reported losing confidence in themselves had a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.

2. Difficulty Coping with Problems: As per the study, those who struggled with facing up to their problems faced a 49% greater risk.

3. Lack of Warmth and Affection for Others: Difficulty feeling emotional connections with others could be an early indicator.

4. Constant Nervousness: Chronic anxiety and tension may contribute to cognitive decline.

5. Dissatisfaction with Task Completion: Feeling unfulfilled or struggling with productivity could be a sign.

6. Difficulties Concentrating: Trouble focusing or making decisions may indicate future cognitive issues.

"Our findings show that dementia risk is linked to a handful of depressive symptoms rather than depression as a whole. This symptom-level approach gives us a much clearer picture of who may be more vulnerable decades before dementia develops," said the lead author, Dr Philipp Frank (UCL Division of Psychiatry).

"Everyday symptoms that many people experience in midlife appear to carry important information about long-term brain health. Paying attention to these patterns could open new opportunities for early prevention."

The study attempted to establish that these symptoms can lead to reduced social engagement and fewer cognitively stimulating experiences, ultimately diminishing cognitive reserve, which is the brain's ability to cope with damage or disease.

This eventually leads the brain to be more susceptible to neurodegenerative diseases.

"This is a new and important way of considering depression and dementia, and it is more evidence that depression is a wide umbrella and not necessarily one illness," said study co-author Gill Livingston, chair of the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention.

"There is some limited evidence that treating depression in midlife might reduce later dementia risk, but further research is needed to better understand how best to reduce dementia risk."