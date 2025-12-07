Laughing Gas May Provide Quick Relief In Depression, New Study Finds

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, can provide immediate relief from depression symptoms, a recent study published in eBioMedicine has found. According to researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford in the UK, a single dose of nitrous oxide can significantly reduce depressive symptoms within 24 hours.

"This population has often lost hope of recovery, making the results of this study particularly exciting," consultant psychiatrist Steven Marwaha, from the University of Birmingham, said in the official release.

"These findings highlight the urgent need for new treatments that can complement existing care pathways, and further evidence is needed to understand how this approach can best support people living with severe depression."

Nitrous oxide is believed to work by targeting glutamate receptors in the brain, similar to ketamine, another fast-acting antidepressant. This can help restore normal brain function and provide rapid relief from depressive symptoms.

After analysing seven clinical trials, involving 247 participants in total, researchers have found that a single dose of 50% nitrous oxide reduced depressive symptoms within 24 hours and repeated doses over several weeks led to more durable improvements.

They also spoke about side effects, and said that they were generally mild and temporary, including nausea, dizziness, and headaches. However, higher doses (50%) increased the likelihood of side effects.

"This study brings together the best possible evidence indicating that nitrous oxide has the potential to provide swift and clinically significant short-term improvements in patients with severe depression," says clinical psychologist Kiranpreet Gill, from the University of Birmingham.

"Our analyses show that nitrous oxide could form part of a new generation of rapid-acting treatments for depression," says Gill.

While the results are promising, researchers emphasise the need for further studies to determine the optimal dosing strategy. Further research is also required to come up with a long-term plan, and also understand how to integrate nitrous oxide into existing treatment pathways.