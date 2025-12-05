This Country Named World's Best Retirement Destination For 2026

Greece has emerged as the top global destination for retirees, according to the 2026 Global Retirement Index published by International Living. The annual report evaluates the best places to retire based on cost of living, healthcare access, climate and visa options.

This year, Greece overtook previous favourites such as Panama and Portugal. The Mediterranean nation earned high scores for its affordable lifestyle, reliable healthcare system, friendly visa programs and pleasant coastal weather, as per the report.

Experts say recent visa policy changes in other European countries have made Greece even more attractive. The country offers several residency routes, including the Golden Visa, the Financially Independent Person permit for retirees, and a Digital Nomad Visa for those who still wish to work remotely.

Healthcare quality is a major concern for older adults, and Greece scored 89 out of 100 for its medical services. International Living highlighted that the country has well-trained doctors and strong private healthcare options. One correspondent noted that private insurance for two adults cost around $288 per month.

Living costs in Greece remain comparatively low. Seaside rental homes can be found for $691 to $1,151 a month, and a couple can comfortably live on less than $2,000 monthly. This leaves enough room to enjoy Greece's cuisine, culture and relaxed coastal lifestyle.

Retirees looking to escape cold northern winters appreciate Greece's warm summers and mild winters. While Athens can get very hot in the summer, Greece's many islands offer cooler alternatives.

Panama and Costa Rica secured the second and third spots in the 2026 ranking, while Portugal moved from second to fourth place. Other countries in the Top 10 include Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Thailand and Malaysia.