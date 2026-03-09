Advertisement
69-Year-Old Ex-Judge Loses Over Rs 1 Crore In "Digital Arrest" Scam

In the digital arrest scam, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to deceive victims.

Read Time: 1 min
69-Year-Old Ex-Judge Loses Over Rs 1 Crore In "Digital Arrest" Scam
The victim, a resident of Malkagjri here, transferred more than Rs one crore to them.
  • A retired judge lost over Rs one crore to a digital arrest scam
  • Fraudsters falsely accused the 69-year-old of involvement in crimes
  • The victim transferred money after threats about women trafficking
Hyderabad:

A retired district judge fell prey to the "digital arrest" scam and lost more than Rs one crore, police said on Monday.

The cyber crooks threatened the 69-year-old retired judge about a week ago claiming that his mobile number was found involved in women trafficking and other offences.

The victim, a resident of Malkagjri here, transferred more than Rs one crore to them. After realising that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint three days ago and an investigation is underway.

Asked how the victim was cheated despite being a retired judge, police said victims typically get scared with the threats of fraudsters.

In the digital arrest scam, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to deceive victims. They intimidate individuals by falsely accusing them of illegal activities and then demanding money, pressuring them to make the payment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Digital Arrest, Retired Judge, Digital Arrest News
