Shortage Of Men Pushes Women In This Country To 'Rent' Husbands: Report

Latvia is experiencing a significant gender imbalance, prompting many women to hire temporary "husbands" to help with household tasks, according to a report by The New York Post. According to Eurostat, the country has 15.5% more women than men, which is more than three times the average gap in the European Union.

Among people aged 65 and above, there are reportedly twice as many women as men, as noted by World Atlas.

According to The Post, women say the shortage of men is visible in workplaces and daily life. Dania, who works at festivals, said that almost all her colleagues are women. She added that while she enjoys working with them, a better gender balance would make social interactions more engaging. Her friend Zane added that many women travel abroad to find partners because of the limited options at home.

To manage daily household needs in the absence of male partners, many Latvian women are turning to services that rent out handymen. Platforms such as Komanda24 offer "Men With Golden Hands," who assist with plumbing, carpentry, repairs, and television installation. Another service, Remontdarbi.lv, lets women book a "husband for an hour" online or by phone, with workers arriving quickly to handle tasks like painting, fixing curtains, and other maintenance work.

Experts attribute Latvia's gender imbalance partly to men's lower life expectancy, driven by higher smoking rates and lifestyle-related health issues. According to World Atlas, 31% of Latvian men smoke, compared to only 10% of women, and more men are overweight or obese.

The trend of renting husbands is not limited to Latvia. In the UK, Laura Young gained attention in 2022 for renting out her husband James for odd jobs under their business "Rent My Handy Husband." James remains fully booked, charging by the hour or day for various household tasks.