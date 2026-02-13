Cutting Down On TV Time Can Reduce Depression Risk By Nearly 40%, Finds New Study

Depression is a serious mental disorder that impacts how you feel, think, act, and perceive the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 4% of the population experience depression. This includes 5.7% of adults (4.6% among men and 6.9% among women), and 5.9% of adults aged 70 years and older suffer from depression. This is approximately 332 million people in the world. Therefore, it is important that you take necessary steps to address the condition. The American Psychiatric Association says that depression is very treatable.

A recent study published in European Psychiatry on behalf of the European Psychiatric Association by Cambridge University Press says that spending less time in front of the television and more time on other activities may help prevent major depressive disorder. The researchers say that the benefits of reducing TV time were the highest for middle-aged adults.

Replacing TV Time

For the study, the researchers analysed what happens when TV time is actively replaced with other activities such as exercise or sleep. Earlier studies analysed links between sedentary lifestyles and depression, rather than how switching to specific alternative activities might influence the risk of developing depression, said Lead author Rosa Palazuelos-Gonzalez of the University of Groningen.

The researchers followed more than 65,000 adults who did not have depression at the start of the study. The participants were followed for four years and comparisons were made across different age groups. Individuals reported how much time they spent on activities such as active commuting, leisure exercise, sports, household tasks, physical activity at work or school, TV watching, and sleep.

Reducing Risk Of Depression

Palazuelos-Gonzalez said, "We found that reducing TV-watching time by 60 minutes and reallocating it to other activities decreased the likelihood of developing major depression by 11%." She added, "For 90- and 120-minute reallocations, this decrease in likelihood goes up to 25.91%."

The results were most prominent in middle-aged adults. When an hour of daily TV time was replaced with other activities, it reduced the risk of depression by 18.78%. When you further increase it to 90 minutes, the risk reduces by 29%. The highest reduction was seen when two hours of daily TV time was replaced, wherein the researchers witnessed a 43% drop in depression risk.

The team found that most alternate activities had lowered depression risk, except for one. This was household chores. When an individual performed any household chores, their risk of depression wasn't anything significant. However, when you perform any sport for 30 minutes, the risk reduces by 18%. On the other hand, replacing that time with physical activity at work or school, helped to lower depression risk by 10.21%, leisure or commuting activities by 8%, and sleep by 9%.

Across all activities, replacing TV time with sports showed the highest reduction in the risk of developing depression. In older adults and younger adults, alternating TV time with other activities didn't show any remarkable reduction.

Ways To Treat Depression

There are different ways to treat depression. Here, take a look at some of them.

Medication: Antidepressants help to balance brain chemicals such as serotonin and norepinephrine. These help to relieve symptoms within 4-6 weeks. They are prescribed for moderate to severe cases. Psychotherapy: Talk therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT), help reframe negative thoughts and improve coping skills. Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT): This gives controlled electrical pulses to the brain under anesthesia, triggering brief seizures that reset neural activity. It is highly effective for treatment-resistant or severe depression. Self-Help and Coping: Strategies like mindfulness meditation, journaling, exercise, and building social support, can help reduce symptoms by promoting positivity and routine. Daily practices such as 10-minute walks or positive affirmations can also enhance mood and prevent relapse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.