Top 6 Spices That Support Your Brain And Body: Doctor Lists

The Indian kitchen is celebrated for its diverse ingredients, with spices being one of the most powerful components. These spices not only enhance the flavour of foods but also provide a multitude of health benefits. Many spices have been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine and traditional cooking, making them an integral part of daily diets. Recently, Dr. Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, took to Instagram to share a list of spices that can boost brain function and overall health in various ways. "Most Indian kitchens already hold powerful tools for preventive health. Spices like turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, and cardamom have been studied for their anti-inflammatory, digestive, metabolic, and antioxidant effects-all of which support brain and body health over time," he noted in the caption of the video.

Best spices for your brain and overall health

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is widely used in India. It contains an active compound called curcumin, known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation has been linked to various diseases, including heart disease and neurodegenerative conditions. Curcumin can naturally reduce inflammation and has antioxidant properties that help combat oxidative stress, potentially improving brain health by protecting neurons and supporting cognitive function.

2. Black Pepper

Often paired with turmeric, black pepper contains piperine, a compound that enhances the absorption of curcumin in the body by up to 2000%. This synergy makes turmeric considerably more effective when consumed with black pepper. Beyond its role in aiding curcumin absorption, black pepper aids digestion and possesses antimicrobial properties, making it a great addition to meals for overall health.

3. Ginger

Ginger is well-known for its digestive properties. It can effectively alleviate nausea, reduce bloating, and soothe digestive issues. Gingerol, the active compound in ginger, acts as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, potentially even possessing anticancer properties by combating oxidative stress and blocking inflammatory pathways. It also supports brain health by improving cognitive function and may lower the risk of age-related decline.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps promote healthy blood sugar levels, particularly benefiting individuals with insulin sensitivity or type 2 diabetes. By improving insulin sensitivity, cinnamon can help control appetite and body weight. Its antioxidant properties also protect cells from damage, reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

5. Cumin

Cumin, a staple in Indian kitchens, offers multiple health benefits, primarily by boosting digestion through the stimulation of enzymes and bile. It is rich in antioxidants, iron, and anti-inflammatory compounds.

6. Cardamom

Cardamom is loaded with antioxidants that play a crucial role in neutralising free radicals and reducing oxidative stress. It is known to support digestive health, heart health, and respiratory function, while also having anti-inflammatory effects. Cardamom can also aid in stress relief.

These common Indian spices not only elevate the taste of meals but also offer significant health benefits that support brain function and overall well-being. However, it is essential to avoid excessive consumption to prevent any potential side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.