From Cow Ghee To Spices, Cardiologist Lists 4 Heroes Of Indian Kitchen

The Indian kitchen is a treasure trove of superfoods that offer a multitude of health benefits and medicinal properties. Many of these ingredients have been staples in Indian households for generations, not just for their flavour but also for their nutritional value. These ingredients contribute to unique benefits to overall health and well-being. Additionally, the Indian cuisine offers diverse ways to enjoy these ingredients, whether in traditional dishes, teas, or smoothies, making it both delicious and nutritious. Recently, renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra shared a list of hidden herbs in the Indian kitchen. "Meet the everyday heroes in our Indian kitchen - from humble ghee to powerful herbs and pulses. Packed with strength, nourishment, and ancient wisdom, these staples fuel our immunity, improve digestion & support long-term vitality. True wellness doesn't always come in supplements - sometimes, it's simmering on your stove," he mentioned in the caption of an Instagram video.

Heroes of the Indian kitchen you shouldn't miss

1. A2 cow ghee

"India's gift to the world, and pure fuel to the brain and body," the expert mentioned. A2 cow ghee is made from the milk of A2 cows, which is believed to be more nutritious and easier to digest than A1 milk. A2 cow ghee is a source of healthy fats that support the brain, heart and overall health.

Ghee contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health and reduces inflammation in the digestive tract. With its antioxidant properties, ghee can also help fight infections and boost overall immunity.

2. Herbs and spices

"Our ancestors seasoned food like life with awareness and wisdom," Dr. Alok mentioned. The Indian kitchen offers a variety of herbs and spices, each with its own medicinal properties. Turmeric, ginger, cumin, coriander, alma, ajwain and methi are a few to name. These commonly used spices can help manage a wide range of health issues like indigestion, sore throat, bloating and other issues naturally. Spices like turmeric and ginger can also help manage inflammation, reducing the overall risk of chronic diseases.

3. Dry fruits

"Healthy fats that repair cells and sharpen cognition," said Dr. Chopra. Dry fruits and nuts are nutrient-dense snacks packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Almonds, walnuts, dates, raisins and figs are commonly consumed on a daily basis. Including a variety of dry fruits in your diet can also enhance energy levels, improve digestion, and provide essential nutrients.

4. Legumes and lentils

"Wholesome vegetarian protein to fuel your day and support muscle health," Dr. Chopra added. Legumes and lentils are staples in Indian cuisine and are known for their numerous health benefits:

They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them ideal for vegetarians and vegans

Lentils and legumes are rich in dietary fibre, which supports healthy digestion and helps control blood sugar levels

They are loaded with essential nutrients like iron, folate, and potassium, which are crucial for various bodily functions, including red blood cell production and heart health

Being a good source of protein and fibre, legumes can aid in weight management

Adding these superfoods to your diet can not only enhance flavour but also significantly boost your overall health. A2 cow ghee, herbs and spices, dry fruits, and legumes and lentils stand out as true heroes of the Indian kitchen, providing not only flavour but also numerous health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.