Liver Health: 5 Indian Superfoods That May Help Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

In India, people are suffering from fatty liver disease at an increasing rate, which has made it a significant health concern. Liver disease happens when excess fat is stored in the body, the problem arises when a sedentary lifestyle, along with consumption of refined carbohydrates, is the norm. About 38% of the global population is battling non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), while the other segment is battling alcoholic liver disease due to their lifestyle and food choices. This condition is becoming a major cause of chronic liver disease globally, including in India, as it is even affecting people who don't consume alcohol.

Alcohol consumption is one of the major factors of liver disease, which has sent cases soaring in India. But more recently, NAFLD is becoming a common cause of fatty liver in Northern India due to the high-fat diet consumption and lack of an active lifestyle. According to a prospective study in The Epidemiology of Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic Fatty Liver diseases conducted over seven years at a tertiary care centre, NAFLD is very prevalent in the Indian sub-continent and is rising exponentially too.

5 Indian Superfoods That May Help Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

The increased incidence of developing fatty liver disease can be controlled through the consumption of Indian superfoods found in the Indian kitchen. These superfoods have science-backed health benefits that can reduce the uncomfortable symptoms and chances of developing serious health conditions if consumed in the right form, at the right time and for their intended purpose. But, please be careful as the quality of these superfoods matters a great deal, and the effects of the same will vary depending on the geographical location. These superfoods can be easily stocked in the kitchen for fatty liver reversal.

Turmeric or Haldi

The anti-inflammatory powerhouse is a deterrent that protects liver cells and may help reduce fat accumulation. The helping hand is provided by the active compound present in turmeric, which has labelled the Indian spice as the golden ingredient. Curcumin is responsible for helping with the treatment of NAFLD through the reduction of the inflammation that causes issues with the liver. The presence of antioxidants reduces oxidative stress that contributes to liver damage in NAFLD.

If this wasn't enough, curcumin has been shown to improve antioxidant capacity by decreasing the action of free radicals. So, the addition of haldi for maintaining liver health is a great choice to reduce the chances of developing serious liver issues down the line. And here is everything you need to know about how to consume haldi for liver health.

Tip: For maximum impact of the curcumin compound present in haldi, add a pinch of black pepper; this will help in better absorption of properties that can preserve liver cells.

Amla Or Indian Gooseberry

Nature's natural vitamin C shield is packed with polyphenols (a group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants) that protect the cells of the liver. The versatile Indian superfood not only supercharges the immune system, which reduces colds, but it also helps the liver in the process of detoxifying toxins that are ingested through food or the environment. The properties of amla protect the liver from oxidative stress and help regulate metabolism. If this wasn't enough, amla is a superhero as it helps filter the increasing load of environmental toxins due to rising air pollution. This makes it imperative to go back to the roots and consume Indian superfoods like amla to help with liver function.

Tip: Amla can be consumed should be consumed whole as is or dried pieces, but make sure it is not processed or stuffed with added sugars, as this will defeat the purpose of eating amla for liver health.

Leafy Greens

'Tis the season for palak, methi and sarson that are packed with key nutrients like chlorophyll, nitrates and fibre that neutralise the toxins. The nitrates in these leafy greens help prevent fat build-up, and the presence of high fibre aids in digestion and weight management. In a peer-reviewed study (2021), the health effects of consuming leafy greens have been documented, and their role in reducing the risk of NAFLD by 50% . But, it is important to note that this reduction is based on the consumption of leafy greens as part of a Mediterranean diet and its impact on liver fat accumulation.

Tip: The best way to get the maximum nutritious benefits of consuming palak, methi and srason is to consume it steamed, make sure the green colour doesn't fade from over-cooking. Overcooked leafy greens will kill the nutritious value and have no use to the body.

Lentils And Legumes

Dal, moong dal, chana dal, and a diverse variety of plant-based protein diets offer a significant boost to the human body. The high-protein profile supports liver repair, while the presence of complex carbohydrates and fibre content helps stabilise blood sugar and prevent fat storage in the liver. The consumption of lentils and legumes promotes satiety (feeling full after eating) and improves the weight loss process.

Tip: Make sure to steam the dal in filtered water to make it well-cooked. The addition of spices or tadka can increase the nutritional values of lentils and legumes.

Beetroot or Chukandar

The blood flow booster has key nutrients such as betalains (antioxidants) and nitrates, which help purify the blood in the body. The bleeding red bland vegetable reduces inflammation, improves blood flow to the liver and enhances its overall function. In the Research in Nutrition and Food Science Journal (2019), beetroot has active compounds that reverse the fat accumulation in liver cells.

Tip: Make sure to consume boiled beetroot, as raw beetroot can give bloating and gas to some people. Beetroot can be used in a number of recipes in the kitchen by incorporating it into foods that one enjoys. One such way is to boil the beetroot and grind it, pass it through a sieve and use the liquid to add a vibrant red colour to the dish being prepared.

The path to reversing fatty liver disease starts in the kitchen. But, don't forget that solely eating healthy is not enough; having an active lifestyle is key that will open the box of healthy functioning and optimum liver health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.