5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Tremors Felt In Kolkata

Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata on Friday after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ghorashal area in Bangladesh at 10.08 am. The epicentre of the quake was 14 km from Narsingdi in Bangladesh, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing fans and wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the quake.

More details are still awaited.