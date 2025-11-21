Advertisement
5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Tremors Felt In Kolkata

The epicentre of the quake was 14 km from Narsingdi in Bangladesh, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Read Time: 1 min
  • Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and nearby areas
  • The tremors caused panic among residents in the affected areas
  • No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received
Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata on Friday after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ghorashal area in Bangladesh at 10.08 am. The epicentre of the quake was 14 km from Narsingdi in Bangladesh, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing fans and wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the quake.

More details are still awaited.

Bangladesh News, Kolkata Earthwquake, Bangladesh Earthquake
NDTV News
