Water Intoxication: Is Your Water Intake Harming Your Liver?

Everyone around the world is advised to drink a healthy amount of water daily to not only avoid dehydration but also to detox the body naturally. But there is also something called overhydration, which involves hyper-focusing on the water intake, overdoing it, and this is when it becomes dangerous. For a healthy person, an increased water intake impacts the kidneys as they filter toxins, but not necessarily the liver. But when there are issues with fluid intake by a person who has existing liver conditions, then the dangers and risks get multiplied. In order to understand this nuance, it is imperative to understand that an excessive water intake can indirectly affect the liver in specific situations, particularly in cases of water intoxication or when contaminated water is consumed.

As most sources of drinking water contain markers of certain heavy metals and pollutants that settle on the surface due to irregular cleaning of water storage facilities, the chances of drinking contaminated water rise exponentially.

The Real Danger To Your Liver Is Overhydration

Overhydration is a condition that is caused by drinking too much water or when the kidneys retain a significant amount of water. It can lead to water intoxication or toxicity, also known as water poisoning, which is an electrolyte imbalance that can cause symptoms. These can range from nausea and headache to unconsciousness and even coma. To avoid overhydration, it is recommended to drink no more than about 9-13 cups of fluids per day.

The problem of overhydration is different from optimal hydration, as drinking too much water can result in the following issues:

Dilute the blood's sodium (salt) content.

The low sodium causes water to rush into the cells, making them swell, and in extreme cases, it can even result in brain swelling.

This can be life-threatening, so there is an increased need to pay attention to water intake.

Read More: Will Having More Haldi Improve Your Liver Health?

Why Pre-existing Conditions Matter

In healthy individuals, the liver is not primarily harmed by excess water intake, but the exception is for people with advanced liver disease or cirrhosis, who are at a high risk of health complications. Pre-existing liver damage causes low protein production, leading to fluid accumulation in the abdomen and body. Along with this, if the body retains water and dilutes its own sodium, it can increase the chances of serious health complications. And this means that people with existing liver conditions should restrict their water intake, not increase it.

The Institute of Medicine has established guidelines for adequate water intake. They recommend that a healthy adult drink (about 9-13 cups) of fluids per day on average. It's also important to remember that the food consumed, such as vegetables or fruit, also contains water. And if there is existence of an infection like a cold or a flu, then the water intake needs to be increased for faster recovery.

Warning Signs Of Too Much Water Intake Or Water Intoxication

The tell-tale signs of drinking too much water can range beyond frequent urination, as this is one of the most common signs of drinking too much water. The symptoms range from mild to life-threatening, affecting the central nervous system, gastrointestinal system, and muscular functions. There are various signs of too much water intake that need medical intervention:

Consistently clear or colourless urine ( vs pale yellow) is a clear sign.

Headaches and nausea can be the early symptoms of mild hyponatremia caused by swelling in the brain.

Swollen hands and feet, or as it is known as edema, happens when the body starts retaining water due to an electrolyte imbalance or strain on the kidneys.

Fatigue and muscle cramps can occur when the electrolytes are diluted by excessive water intake.

How Much Water Is Right To Improve Liver Health

The key is to strike a balance through setting a personalized hydration goal. As hydration is deeply personal as everybody requires a targeted level of water intake as per their physical activity and lifestyle. It is a myth that everyone needs to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day, as one rule fits all is not applicable for everyone. The correct metric to analyze if the consumption of fluid is adequate is to look at the colour of urine, as this is the body's natural signal system.

Here are the general guidelines or recommendations for water intake:

2.7 litres for women

3.7 litres for men

This can vary based on the lifestyle and activity level of the individuals, and along with plain water intake, there needs to be consumption of a balanced diet of nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Here are some individual factors that can cause a variation in water intake levels:

Exercise

Climate

Environment

Pre-existing medical conditions ( liver, kidney or heart disease)

Pregnancy or breastfeeding

These factors need a tailored water intake to ensure proper hydration and avoid health complications from overhydration.

An excess of water can impact people with pre-existing liver conditions and result in kidney strain even in healthy people. So, consume water cautiously and be safe. Always consult a doctor or medical professional to determine proper water intake.

Read More: Broccoli Sprouts To Flaxseeds: These Foods Can Naturally Fix Your Liver

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Mazumder, D. (2005). Effect of chronic intake of arsenic-contaminated water on the liver. Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology.

Kleiner, S. (1999). Water: an essential but overlooked nutrient. Journal of the American Dietetic Association.

Daniels, M., & Popkin, B. (2010). Impact of water intake on energy intake and weight status: a systematic review. Nutrition Reviews.