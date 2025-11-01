Broccoli Sprouts To Flaxseeds: These Foods Can Naturally Fix Your Liver

Fatty liver is a common condition affecting one in every three individuals. Lifestyle habits such as overeating, inadequate sleep, and overall poor diet are among the major causes. But worry not — nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a natural approach to support liver recovery. In an Instagram post, she explains how simple, everyday foods can help your liver heal naturally. She captions it, “Your liver's been working overtime – give it a little love with these quick recovery foods.”

Here are some natural ways to control or even reverse the early stages of fatty liver, as suggested by Lovneet Batra —

Cruciferous Power-Up: The nutritionist says these foods, including broccoli sprouts, kale and cabbage, “activate liver detox enzymes” as they are rich in sulforaphane.

How to use:

Add 1–2 tbsp of broccoli sprouts to your morning smoothie.

Polyphenol-Rich Berries: These foods, including blueberries, strawberries and cranberries, are “rich in antioxidants that protect liver cells from oxidative stress.”

How to use:

Add freeze-dried berries or a quick berry smoothie shot post-party.

Garlic + Turmeric Combo: Lovneet shares that garlic's sulfur compounds and turmeric's curcumin “reduce inflammation and boost detox pathways naturally.”

How to use:

Mix grated garlic and turmeric in warm water or add them to soups or veggies.

Healthy Fats for Regeneration: Foods like avocado, walnuts and chia seeds provide “healthy fats and nutrients for liver regeneration and reduce fat buildup.” They contain omega-3 fatty acids and glutathione, which support liver cells.

How to use:

Add to overnight oats or post-party smoothies.

Smart Hydration: She suggests drinking green tea with lemon or mint as it helps “flush out toxins, hydrate, and enhance fat metabolism in the liver.” According to Lovneet, it also “keeps the liver alkaline.”

Gut-Liver Connection: Foods like kefir, yoghurt, and miso are rich in probiotics, which strengthen gut health and digestion. They also reduce the extra toxin load on the liver.

How to use:

Have half a cup of yoghurt + half a teaspoon of flaxseeds the next morning.

“Eat smart, hydrate deeply, and let your liver bounce back strong!” the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.