5 Best Food Combinations For Better Gut And Liver Health

If you often feel bloated, tired, or sluggish, your gut and liver might both need support. The gut and liver play crucial roles in maintaining overall health. A healthy gut is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function, while the liver is responsible for detoxification, metabolism, and storage of essential nutrients. When either of these organs is not functioning properly, it can lead to a range of health issues, including digestive problems, nutrient deficiencies, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.

Improper gut function can result in conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and even obesity, as the gut microbiome influences metabolism and fat storage. On the other hand, a stressed liver can lead to fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and complications related to toxin buildup in the body. Diet plays a vital role in supporting optimal gut and liver health. Consuming a balanced, nutrient-rich diet can enhance digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. "It starts with what you combine on your plate," said Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, in an Instagram post. He further listed 5 effective food combinations that can significantly boost gut and liver health.

5 Best gut + liver food combos you should start eating today

"In this video, I am going to reveal 5 best food combinations that help you maintain a healthy gut and a strong liver at the same time," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

1. Apples with peanut butter

This combo is rich in fibre and healthy fats. The fibre in apples promotes healthy digestion and stabilises blood sugar levels, while the healthy fats from peanut butter help keep you satiated longer. This balanced pairing supports overall metabolic health.

2. Turmeric with black pepper

Curcumin is the main component of turmeric, which contains powerful anti-inflammatory properties. However, curcumin is not easily absorbed by the body. Pairing it with black pepper, which contains piperine, can enhance curcumin absorption by up to 2000%, making this combination incredibly effective in reducing inflammation and supporting liver function.

3. Tomatoes with olive oil

Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that supports heart and skin health. When consumed with olive oil, the healthy fats increase lycopene absorption, allowing the body to fully utilise its benefits.

4. Yogurt with berries

Yogurt is packed with probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health, while berries are high in polyphenols. Together, they support your gut microbiome, improving digestion and boosting immune function. This combination is also known to benefit skin and heart health.

5. Spinach with lemon juice

Spinach is a great plant-based source of iron, but this iron isn't as easily absorbed as iron from animal sources. Pairing spinach with lemon juice, which is high in vitamin C, significantly enhances iron absorption in the body and helps ensure you're getting the full nutritional benefits from your greens.

Incorporating these food combinations into your diet can support gut and liver health. Additionally, these nutritionally-rich foods boost overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.