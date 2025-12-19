Air India Express Pilot Thrashes Passenger At Delhi Airport, Leaves Him Bloodied

A SpiceJet passenger alleged he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot when he objected to the pilot cutting the boarding queue.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, posted on X a photo with blood on his face. He said his seven-year-old daughter saw the assault and remains traumatised by it. The incident happened at Delhi airport's Terminal 1.

Dewan said he and his family including his four-month-old daughter were guided to use the security check-in line that the staff uses since they were travelling with a baby in a stroller.

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," Dewan said, adding a verbal scuffle broke out.

"Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX [Air India Express] pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph on his shirt is also mine," Dewan said, referring to another post on X in which he identified the pilot.

Air India Express in a statement said it "unequivocally condemns such behaviour."

"The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline said.

It said the employee was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger.

"Air India Express upholds the highest standards of conduct and professionalism, and remains committed to ensuring that its employees act responsibly at all times," the airline said.

Dewan alleged he was forced to write a letter saying he wouldn't pursue the matter further.

"... It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the Rs 1.2 lakh holiday bookings down the drain," he said.

AIX Pilot, Capt. Vijender Sejwal pic.twitter.com/Ntp1pnDgdb — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 19, 2025

He tagged the Delhi Police's official handle and asked, "Why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the next two days till I make it back to Delhi?"