Air India Express Grounds Aircraft After Aviation Body Flags Safety Concern

Air India Express has grounded one of its Boeing 737-NG aircraft from service after the aviation regulator raised concerns about a possible safety issue during a recent regulatory audit.

The airline described the move as "proactive" saying the aircraft was grounded to address the issue highlighted by the aviation regulator and undergo necessary corrective work.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), conducted an audit few weeks ago in which a potential problem with the tyres was flagged - specifically the interchangeability of a tyre component on the Boeing 737-NG aircraft. This prompted the airline to pull the plane out of operations as a safety precaution.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the decision to ground the aircraft followed an observation by the regulator. "In light of an observation by the regulatory authority, we have proactively withdrawn one of our aircraft from operations for any necessary fixes," the statement added.

The airline also sought technical clarifications from the aircraft manufacturer Boeing on whether a tyre change was necessary. Boeing later advised that inspections be carried out on the aircraft's axles to check for any signs of fatigue.

Air India Express has now decided to replace the axles, following which the aircraft is expected to be back in service.