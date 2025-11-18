Can Eating Garlic First Thing In The Morning Reduce Cholesterol Levels?

The Indian kitchen staple that forms the foundation of flavour for a diverse range of recipes that you may have grown up eating, garlic is not only a flavour-bomb but also has properties that can lower cholesterol levels. Traditional Indian medicine claims that eating a clove of garlic every morning can lower cholesterol levels. Sounds amazing, right? But is simply eating a single garlic clove or about four cloves blackened over a stove first thing in the morning, really going to help lower cholesterol? Science says this direct correlation is debatable. But research in The Journal of Internal Medicine (1993) suggests some potential benefits. So, the overall judgment remains questionable when it comes to long-term consumption of garlic and its ability to lower bad cholestrol.

Is Eating Garlic First Thing In The Morning Really Beneficial?

Understanding Cholesterol And How Garlic May Break It Down

This home remedy to address cholesterol is used by a lot of people, but you need to really analyse if the sole action of just popping burned garlic on an empty stomach can help you in the long run. Let's first break down what cholesterol is and how its types are different.

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is vital for bodily functions in limited amounts. An excess of certain types of cholesterols or lipids, however, can weaken blood circulation. This in turn will put more strain on the heart, leading to heart diseases.

Cholesterol travels through your blood within particles called lipoproteins. This pathway determines where and how it is utilized by your body and for what function. Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) are are considered to be "bad cholesterol" and are linked to an increased risk of blockages in the coronary arteries, which hinders the heart's healthy functioning. High-density lipoproteins (HDL), on the other hand, is considered to be "good cholesterol", and reportedly improves cardiovascular function.

So, in essence, eating garlic regularly is associated with better control of LDL or bad cholesterol.

Does Garlic Really Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels?

While there's a long history of garlic being used for its medicinal properties, the specific benefits of consuming it first thing in the morning are not extensively detailed in scientific literature. While there is clinical evidence in the Journal of Nutrition (2006) suggests that the chemical composition of garlic contributes to heart health and cholesterol reduction. The sulphur-containing compounds in garlic help in lowering bad cholesterol. These compounds are responsible for many of garlic's medicinal effects and distinctive characteristics. So, the kitchen staple is great for your heart, but be careful with consuming too much of it, as it may cause stomach distress if consumed in excess.

Here is the exact quantity of garlic you need to consume for its health benefits:

Garlic Powder : 10 grams daily or 5 grams twice a day

: 10 grams daily or 5 grams twice a day Raw Garlic: Max 4 cloves of garlic a day, or even one clove of garlic if you are worried about your cholesterol levels.

Other Health Benefits of Garlic

Along with its benefits for heart health, consuming garlic also has some other health benefits which have been under the microscope. Garlic contains various beneficial compounds, primarily sulfur compounds like allicin, which are believed to be responsible for many of its health effects. These compounds give garlic its distinct flavour and contribute to its medicinal value. Here are some of the benefits of garlic to consider:

Antioxidant Properties: Garlic exhibits antioxidant properties, which help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.

Antimicrobial Effects : It has shown antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal abilities.

: It has shown antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal abilities. Cardiovascular Health : Garlic may have a positive influence on the cardiovascular system.

: Garlic may have a positive influence on the cardiovascular system. Anticancer Activity : There is some evidence for antineoplastic (anticancer) activity. Garlic's organosulfur compounds may act as chemotherapeutic agents to prevent carcinogens.

: There is some evidence for antineoplastic (anticancer) activity. Garlic's organosulfur compounds may act as chemotherapeutic agents to prevent carcinogens. Immune System Support : Garlic is known for its immune-boosting functions.

: Garlic is known for its immune-boosting functions. Other Potential Benefits: The Journal of Microbes and Infection (1999) also points to possible benefits in conditions like Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and certain infections.

So, the other health benefits of eating garlic are immense, but for lowering cholesterol, the evidence is limited, as your lifestyle and activity level matter for optimum heart health. Just popping a burned glove of garlic is only going to help with congestion relief, which is a common problem in the air pollution-filled season in the winter. Here are some general health benefits of garlic.

So, do consume garlic for your heart health and its various health benefits, but be cautious of its quantity and its form, as garlic powder can have a different impact, while whole raw garlic has different properties.

Related Articles:

Heart: High And Low Bad Cholesterol Can Increase Your Risk Of A Cardiac Arrest; Follow These Preventive Tips

Will Having More Haldi Improve Your Liver Health?

Should You Have Garlic With Honey Daily?

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Ankri, S., & Mirelman, D. (1999). Antimicrobial properties of allicin from garlic. Microbes and Infection.

Amagase, H. (2006).Clarifying the real bioactive constituents of garlic. The Journal of Nutrition.

Stephen Warshafsky, Russell S. Kamer, Steven L. Sivak. Effect of Garlic on Total Serum Cholesterol: A Meta-Analysis. Ann Intern Med.1993;119:599-605.

Rivlin, R. (2001). Historical perspective on the use of garlic. The Journal of Nutrition.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)