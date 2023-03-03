Heart: High And Low Bad Cholesterol Can Increase Your Risk Of A Cardiac Arrest; Follow These Preventive Tips

High LDL levels can increase your risk of cardiovascular diseases

LDL or low density lipoprotein is considered the ‘bad' kind of cholesterol. Which would mean, lower the LDL, healthier the body. However, that might not be entirely correct. According to a new study, even low levels of LDL can make diabetics more susceptible to sudden cardiac arrest.

On the basis of more than 2.6 million patient records from a Korean government health insurance database, a large-scale study discovered a "U-shaped" correlation, meaning that diabetics at the extreme ends of the spectrum with the highest and lowest levels of LDL were at the highest risk of cardiac arrests outside of a hospital.

However, the study warns physicians that this connection between the LDL level and cardiac arrest might be be coincidental, as both conditions could be brought on by underlying starvation, infection, inflammatory disease, or malignancy. It states that the usage of statins and other medications that decrease cholesterol shouldn't be halted.

Long-term high LDL levels have been linked to heart attacks, other cardiac disorders, and the development of blood vessel plaque. You can lower your risk of chronic cardiovascular diseases by making sure your LDL and HDL levels stay in check. Continue reading as we share preventive tips to manage better cholesterol levels.

Follow these preventive tips to maintain healthy cholesterol levels:

1. Say no to saturated and trans fats

Your total cholesterol level is increased by saturated fats, which are primarily found in red meat and full-fat dairy products. The "bad" cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), can be decreased by consuming fewer saturated fats. Pre-made cookies, crackers, and cakes typically contain trans fats, which are occasionally labelled as "partially hydrogenated vegetable oil" on food packaging. Trans fats cause an increase in total cholesterol.

2. Eat more polyunsaturated fats like omega-3

Many double bonds in polyunsaturated fats cause them to function differently in the body than saturated fats. A particularly heart-healthy variety of polyunsaturated fat is omega-3 fatty acids. They can be discovered in fish oil and seafood supplements. According to research, polyunsaturated fats lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and lower the chance of developing heart disease. Moreover, polyunsaturated fats may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and the metabolic syndrome.

3. Add whey to your diet

Dairy products' whey protein may be responsible for several of the health advantages mentioned above. According to studies, taking whey protein as a supplement can lower blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol.

4. Eat more soluble fibre

A collection of several plant components known as soluble fibre can dissolve in liquid but are indigestible to humans. However the helpful bacteria in your intestines can break down soluble fibre. In actuality, they need it for sustenance. These beneficial bacteria, often known as probiotics, have been demonstrated in studies to be able to lower LDL levels.

5. Exercise daily

The heart benefits from exercise. In addition to enhancing physical fitness and assisting in the fight against obesity, it also lowers risky LDL and raises healthy HDL. Even low-intensity activity, such as strolling, improves HDL, but the benefit increases when you exercise longer and harder.

6. Quit smoking

Several factors contribute to smoking's increased risk of heart disease. Changes to the way the body processes cholesterol is one of these. Smokers' immune systems are unable to transfer cholesterol from vessel walls back to the blood for the liver. Rather than nicotine, tobacco tar is the culprit in this harm.

7. Maintain healthy weight

Obesity or being overweight can make you more likely to acquire high cholesterol. Around 10 mg of cholesterol are produced each day for every 10 pounds of extra fat. The good news is that if you are overweight, decreasing weight can lower your cholesterol levels.

8. Drink in moderation

One of the most important health issues of the day is whether or not alcohol has any heart-protective properties. According to certain studies, alcoholic beverages can raise the heart-healthy HDL cholesterol when consumed in moderation.

Following a healthy diet and routine can help greatly lower you risk of cardiovascular diseases. Make these healthy lifestyle changes today.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.