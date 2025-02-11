Should You Have Garlic With Honey Daily?

Garlic and honey are both incredibly healthy and offer numerous benefits when consumed together. Garlic is rich in allicin, a compound with powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, while honey is packed with antioxidants, enzymes, and nutrients that boost immunity and promote overall health. When combined, they create a potent natural remedy that strengthens the immune system, improves heart health, aids digestion, and fights infections. Read on as we share a list of benefits you can achieve from consuming garlic and honey together.

Health benefits of consuming garlic with honey

1. Boosts immunity

Garlic and honey work together to enhance immune function, helping the body fight off infections, colds, and flu. Garlic has antimicrobial properties that kill harmful bacteria, while honey soothes the throat and strengthens the immune response. Take one teaspoon of garlic-infused honey every morning to prevent infections and support overall immunity.

2. Supports heart health

This combination helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, regulates blood pressure, and prevents plaque buildup in arteries, reducing the risk of heart disease. Eat a teaspoon of honey and garlic paste daily or mix it with warm water for heart health benefits.

3. Aids digestion and gut health

Garlic stimulates digestive enzymes, while honey acts as a natural prebiotic, promoting gut-friendly bacteria and preventing bloating or constipation. Take a teaspoon of garlic honey before meals to improve digestion and relieve stomach discomfort.

4. Fights infections and bacteria

Both garlic and honey have strong antibacterial and antiviral properties that help fight infections, from the common cold to more serious bacterial infections. Use garlic honey as a natural cough syrup or mix it into warm herbal tea to relieve symptoms.

5. Reduces inflammation and joint pain

Garlic contains sulphur compounds that reduce inflammation, while honey soothes sore joints, making it beneficial for arthritis and muscle pain. Consume a teaspoon daily or mix with turmeric for an extra anti-inflammatory boost.

6. Helps in weight loss

Garlic boosts metabolism, while honey provides natural sweetness without spiking blood sugar, helping with weight management. Mix garlic honey with warm lemon water and drink it on an empty stomach.

7. Improves skin health

The antioxidants in garlic and honey help clear acne, heal wounds, and promote glowing skin by reducing bacterial growth and inflammation. Eat a teaspoon daily, or apply a garlic-honey paste as a natural face mask for acne-prone skin.

8. Regulates blood sugar levels

Garlic improves insulin sensitivity, and honey stabilises blood sugar levels, making this combination beneficial for diabetics when consumed in moderation. Take a small amount (½ teaspoon) before meals for blood sugar control.

9. Enhances respiratory health

Garlic acts as a natural expectorant, clearing mucus, while honey soothes the throat and reduces coughing, making it effective for asthma and respiratory infections. Mix garlic honey with warm water and sip slowly for relief from congestion.

10. Boosts energy and reduces fatigue

Garlic increases circulation and oxygen flow, while honey provides quick natural energy, reducing fatigue and improving stamina. Take a spoonful before workouts or add it to smoothies for an energy boost.

Garlic and honey together create a powerful natural remedy for various health concerns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.