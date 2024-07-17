9 Health Benefits Of Eating A Clove Of Garlic Every Morning

Incorporating a clove of garlic into your daily routine can provide these substantial health benefits

Garlic is a plant closely related to onions, leeks, and shallots. It is widely used as a culinary ingredient for its pungent flavour and aroma, as well as for its medicinal properties. Garlic is highly nutritious, containing vitamins C and B6, manganese, selenium, and various antioxidants and sulphur compounds, particularly allicin, which is responsible for many of its health benefits. Consuming a clove of garlic daily can significantly boost health. Garlic can help protect against infections, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions. In this article, we share the many benefits of consuming a clove of garlic every morning.

Health benefits of consuming garlic every morning

1. Boosts immune system

Garlic enhances immune function by stimulating the production of white blood cells and enhancing the activity of natural killer cells, which play a critical role in the body's defence against infections and diseases. The sulphur compounds in garlic, particularly allicin, help in this immune-boosting process.

2. Reduces blood pressure

Allicin in garlic helps relax blood vessels and improves blood flow, thereby reducing blood pressure. It also promotes the production of nitric oxide, a compound that aids in vasodilation, further helping to lower hypertension. Regular consumption can be particularly beneficial for those with high blood pressure.

3. Improves cholesterol levels

Garlic has been shown to reduce total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol. This is due to its ability to inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the liver and enhance its breakdown. Lower cholesterol levels reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

4. Antioxidant properties

Garlic contains antioxidants like selenium, vitamin C, and flavonoids that protect cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants neutralise free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease, and slowing the aging process.

5. Anti-inflammatory effects

The sulphur compounds in garlic, including diallyl disulfide, have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation in the body. This can be beneficial for conditions like arthritis, where inflammation plays a key role in pain and tissue damage.

6. Improves digestive health

Garlic promotes the production of digestive enzymes and has a prebiotic effect, stimulating the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This improves digestion and nutrient absorption while preventing gastrointestinal issues like bloating and indigestion.

7. Antibacterial & antiviral properties

Allicin and other compounds in garlic exhibit strong antibacterial and antiviral properties. Garlic can combat a variety of pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, making it an effective natural remedy for infections and enhancing overall health by reducing the likelihood of illness.

8. Detoxification

Garlic helps detoxify heavy metals in the body due to its sulphur compounds, which enhance the activity of detoxification enzymes in the liver. This detoxifying effect protects organs from damage caused by heavy metals and promotes overall health and well-being.

9. Enhances athletic performance

Historically, garlic was used to reduce fatigue and enhance physical performance. Modern studies suggest that garlic can improve exercise performance by reducing exercise-induced fatigue, likely due to its ability to enhance oxygen delivery to muscles and reduce oxidative stress.

Incorporating a clove of garlic into your daily routine can provide these substantial health benefits, promoting overall well-being and protecting against a range of diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information