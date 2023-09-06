8 Benefits Of Drinking Garlic Tea

Add honey, lemon, or ginger to your garlic tea to boost its taste as well as nutritional

Garlic is a popular culinary ingredient known for its strong aroma and flavour. It is a bulbous plant related to the onion family. Garlic is used in various cuisines around the world and is also known for its potential health benefits, including boosting the immune system and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Garlic tea is a herbal infusion made by steeping garlic cloves in hot water. It is primarily consumed for its potential medicinal properties, such as relieving cold symptoms, boosting digestion, and improving overall immunity. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming garlic tea and how to prepare it.

8 Benefits of garlic tea:

1. Boosts immune system

Garlic tea is known for its powerful antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. It can help strengthen the immune system and protect the body against various infections.

2. Improves cardiovascular health

Garlic contains compounds that can reduce cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure, ultimately reducing the risk of heart disease and improving overall cardiovascular health.

3. Detoxifies the body

Garlic tea has detoxifying properties that can help cleanse the liver, kidneys, and other organs. It aids in eliminating toxins and promoting healthy cell function.

4. Prevents respiratory infections

The antibacterial properties of garlic tea can help prevent and alleviate symptoms of respiratory infections such as cold, cough, and flu. It can soothe inflammation and promote faster recovery.

5. Reduces inflammation

Garlic tea contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in the body. This can benefit those who suffer from inflammatory conditions like arthritis, asthma, or digestive disorders.

6. Supports digestion

Consuming garlic tea can encourage healthy digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and regulating bowel movements. It can also help alleviate symptoms of indigestion and improve nutrient absorption.

7. Promotes weight loss

Garlic tea can aid in weight loss as it has been found to boost metabolism and increase fat-burning. It can also help control appetite and reduce cravings, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

8. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants present in garlic tea can help protect the skin against damage caused by free radicals, promoting a healthier and younger-looking complexion. It can also help address skin conditions like acne and eczema.

To prepare garlic tea, you will need:

Ingredients

3-4 garlic cloves (peeled and crushed)

2 cups of water

Optionally, you can add honey, lemon, or ginger for taste.

Instructions

Peel and crush the garlic cloves. In a pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the crushed garlic cloves to the boiling water and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Optional: Add honey, lemon, or ginger for taste. Remove the pot from heat and strain the tea into a cup or mug. Allow it to cool slightly before consuming.

It is important to note that while garlic tea has potential health benefits, it can have a strong taste and smell. Adjust the amount of garlic and other flavourings based on personal preference. It is advised to consult with a healthcare professional before regularly consuming garlic tea, especially if you have any medical conditions or are taking medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.