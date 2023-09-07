Wish For A Spotless Glass Skin? You Must Try Garlic Tea

Garlic contains a compound called allicin that is good your health

Garlic is a priced possession in the world of gastronomy and much has been spoken about its benefits for overall health. A mere search on Google will tell you how good garlic is for immunity, cough and cold, and heart health as well. But did you know, it can be the secret to your glowing skin too? That's right! A clove of garlic is known to do wonders for the skin, making it look nourished, clear, and hydrated from within. But we understand, chewing raw garlic early in the morning is off-putting. After all, no one wants to start the day with bad breath! That's where a cup of tea comes in handy. Yes, we are talking about a healthy garlic tea. It is easy to gulp and gives you a dose of natural moisturiser from within. So, before reaching out for an expensive cream for your skin health, we suggest trying this home remedy for a while and deciding for yourself.

Why Garlic Tea Is Considered Good For Skin:

Garlic is widely known for its biological properties and plays an important role as a potent antioxidant. It contains allicin, an anti-inflammatory compound that reduces oxidative stress and manages blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and blood pressure. Besides, it is also enriched with a generous amount of anti-viral, anti-microbial, and anti-septic properties, phosphorous, zinc, potassium, magnesium, vitamins C and K, and thiamin amongst others - all of which come together to boost your overall health, including skin.

How Garlic Tea Helps Treat Acne And Pimple:

The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties in garlic help flush out excess toxins and allow proper blood and oxygen flow in the skin cells. According to a study published in the Applied and Environmental Microbiology journal, these properties prevent the skin from dirt accumulation, further avoiding issues including pimples, acne, skin rashes, and others.

Another study, published in the journal Dermatology Reports, states that vitamin C, copper, and zinc help control excess oil produced by the skin and help prevent skin inflammation and heal wounds.

How To Make Garlic Tea For Clear Skin:

All you need to do is take a pod of garlic, and a half-inch cinnamon stick, crush them together, and boil them in a cup of water for at least seven minutes. Switch off the flame, close the lid to infuse for a minute, then strain and drink. Here, we include cinnamon for a natural aroma and sweetness and added health benefits. Click here to learn more about the benefits of cinnamon.

Did all these discussions on garlic tea convince you to include it in your morning routine? If yes, then we suggest, consulting an expert to understand the right dosage for you to make the most of the drink.

