Nutrition: Can Eating Raw Garlic Be Bad For Your Health?

Garlic is extremely healthy and offers a wide range of benefits. It contains essential nutrients like vitamins C, B6, manganese, and sulphur compounds such as allicin, which have strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Eating raw garlic can have both positive and negative effects on health, depending on how it is consumed and individual sensitivities. While raw garlic offers numerous health benefits, excessive consumption or consuming it in inappropriate ways can lead to adverse effects. Keep reading as we understand whether or not eating raw garlic is good for you.

When eating raw garlic can be bad for health

1. Digestive issues

Raw garlic contains compounds like allicin, which can be quite harsh on the digestive system, particularly for people with sensitive stomachs. Consuming large quantities may cause bloating, gas, nausea, heartburn, and even irritation in the gastrointestinal tract. It is especially problematic for those with conditions like acid reflux or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

2. Bad breath and body odour

One of the most well-known side effects of eating raw garlic is its strong odour. The sulphur compounds responsible for garlic's health benefits can also lead to bad breath (halitosis) and body odour. These odours can linger for hours after consumption and may be uncomfortable in social situations.

3. Risk of bleeding

Garlic has natural anticoagulant (blood-thinning) properties. While this can be beneficial for cardiovascular health, excessive consumption of raw garlic may increase the risk of bleeding, especially for people on blood-thinning medications like warfarin or aspirin. It can also pose a risk if consumed in large quantities before surgery.

4. Skin irritation and burns

Direct contact with raw garlic on the skin can cause irritation or burns due to its high sulfur content. People sometimes apply garlic topically for its antifungal or antimicrobial properties, but prolonged contact may lead to blistering or skin damage.

The health benefits of eating raw garlic

1. Rich in antioxidants

Garlic is packed with antioxidants, which help neutralise free radicals in the body. These antioxidants can protect against cellular damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

2. Boosts immunity

Raw garlic has powerful antimicrobial, antiviral, and antifungal properties, making it a potent natural remedy for boosting the immune system. Regular consumption of raw garlic can help the body fend off infections like the common cold or flu.

3. Improves heart health

One of the most significant benefits of raw garlic is its ability to improve cardiovascular health. It can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and prevent the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

4. Supports detoxification

Raw garlic is a natural detoxifier, helping the body eliminate heavy metals and toxins. Its sulphur compounds boost the production of detoxifying enzymes in the liver, aiding in the removal of harmful substances from the body.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Raw garlic is a potent anti-inflammatory agent. Chronic inflammation is a precursor to many diseases, including arthritis, heart disease, and certain cancers. By reducing inflammation in the body, garlic helps protect against these conditions and promotes overall well-being.

In conclusion, raw garlic can be a powerful addition to your diet, but it should be consumed in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.