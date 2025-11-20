US Approves Possible Sale Of Javelin Missile System To India At $46 Million

The United States has approved a possible sale of the Javelin Missile System and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of $45.7 million. In a statement published on Wednesday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said that it delivered the required certification, notifying Congress.

The DSCA said that the proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

What Does The Package Include?

The sale package to India worth $45.7 million includes 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU).

The package also comprises non-major defence equipment: Javelin LwCLU or CLU Basic Skills Trainers; missile simulation rounds; battery coolant unit; interactive electronic technical manual; Javelin operator manuals; lifecycle support; physical security inspection; spare parts; system integration and check out; Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) technical assistance; Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance; tool kits; training; Block 1 CLU refurbishment services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

'Sale Will Improve India's Capability to Meet Threats'

The DSCA said on Wednesday that the sale would improve "the security of a major defence partner (India) which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions."

"The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," it added.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the agency further said. The DSCA pointed out that this sale would have no adverse impact on American defence readiness.

A Look At Javelin FGM-148

The Javelin FGM-148 is an American man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile. It has been in service since 1996 and was brought in to replace the M47 Dragon anti-tank missile in the US military.

According to the OE Data Integration Network (ODIN), the Javelin FGM-148 uses automatic infrared guidance that allows the user to seek cover immediately after the launch, as opposed to wire-guided systems, like the Dragon, which require the user to actively guide the weapon throughout the engagement.

The system takes a top-attack flight profile against armored vehicles (attacking the top armour, which is generally thinner), but can also take a direct-attack mode for use against buildings, targets inside the minimum top-attack engagement range, and targets under obstructions.

The FGM-148 can reach a peak altitude of 500 feet in top-attack mode and 190 feet in direct-fire mode.