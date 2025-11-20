Rifts Deepen In INDIA Bloc After Bihar Rout, Key Allies Weigh Exit Options

The INDIA alliance is grappling with its most serious internal rupture yet after its crushing defeat in Bihar, with several regional partners openly questioning the Congress-led coalition's strategy, leadership and credibility. What began as scattered murmurs of dissatisfaction has now grown into pointed criticism, public rebukes and active discussions within multiple parties about recalibrating or even severing ties with the bloc.

JMM's Withdrawal Becomes a Flashpoint

The first major crack emerged even before polling, when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha walked out of the alliance's Bihar seat-sharing framework. The party accused senior partners of sidelining them in negotiations and failing to honour commitments made during earlier talks.

JMM leaders have since said the Bihar episode reflects a larger problem that regional allies are being treated as "junior partners" and not as equal stakeholders. The party is now reassessing its participation in joint platforms going forward, including in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Trains Guns on Process and Strategy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has reacted sharply to the Bihar verdict, calling it a wake-up call for the opposition. Senior leaders have questioned not just the electoral machinery but also the INDIA bloc's internal coordination.

Party voices have pointed out that unilateral decisions by state-level Congress units -- including contesting alone in several seats -- undermined the collective strategy. The UBT leadership believes the INDIA bloc cannot function if larger parties fail to consult allies on key calls in high-stakes states.

SP Pushes for Structural Reset

The Samajwadi Party has been blunt in asserting that the alliance needs a serious course correction. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has flagged procedural irregularities in Bihar and warned that similar administrative interventions must not be allowed to derail future contests.

Within the broader opposition space, some voices have begun pushing for a more decentralised leadership model, where regional parties -- especially those with strong state footprints -- have greater say in national strategy. SP is emerging as a major driver in this conversation.

AAP's Independent Line Gains New Relevance

The Aam Aadmi Party's decision to contest Bihar separately, taken months before polling, is now being reinterpreted as early recognition of the alliance's structural weaknesses.

AAP leaders have argued that state-level expansion cannot be sacrificed for a loosely coordinated national platform. The party's insistence on autonomy is increasingly seen as a template other regional allies may follow if the INDIA bloc does not address long-standing concern about coordination and seat-sharing.

Congress Battles Perception

For the Congress, the Bihar outcome has triggered uncomfortable questions from within the alliance. Senior leaders privately acknowledge that the party's weak performance in a major Hindi-belt state undermines its bargaining power in the upcoming seat negotiations.

Several allies have conveyed that the Congress must overhaul its organisational approach, election management and candidate selection process if the bloc is to remain viable. Others argue that the national alliance cannot succeed without a transparent mechanism for decision-making, which is currently missing.

Political observers say the INDIA bloc faces a defining moment.

In the short term, managing the fallout will require urgent outreach, confidence-building measures and renewed clarity on seat-sharing. In the long term, the coalition must decide whether it is willing to restructure itself to better reflect the strengths of regional players.

Allies are weighing a stark choice: remain in a coalition whose leadership is under strain -- or chart an independent path to protect the hard-won, state-level relevance.

For now, the disquiet is open, the demands for change are growing louder, and the Bihar verdict has transformed what was once a temporary unease into a full-blown identity crisis for the INDIA alliance.