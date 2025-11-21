Girl Who Jumped To Death At Jaipur School Was Bullied For 18 Months: Report

A Class 4 student who died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a prestigious school in Jaipur was bullied for 18 months and was told "bad words" but her class teacher repeatedly dismissed her and her parents complaints on the matter.

A report prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the suicide at Neerja Modi School that sent shockwaves across the state also said the institute grossly violated safety norms.

It said that authorities failed to keep a tab on the movement of the nine-year-old student who managed to reach the fourth floor of the building, despite her classroom being on the ground floor. Besides, the campus lacked safety steel nets on higher floors to prevent accidents. Such violations led to the loss of an "innocent child" who faced "unbearable trauma and mental harassment".

On November 1, the girl jumped from the fourth floor of the school building and died on the spot. Her parents alleged she was bullied, teased and verbally abused with "sexual connotations" and that repeated complaints were unaddressed by the school authorities.

"As per the statements of the parents given to the committee, it is clear that the school did not take any preventive and proactive action on the repeated complaint of bullying and teasing by the classmates. The class teacher and the school management were very well aware about the harassment and the trauma being faced by the deceased girl. The conversation and communications made by the parents to the class teacher and the school management went unheard," the report said.

The committee also said "it seems something unusual happened in class and she is looking extremely disturbed. Few hot discussions, among students, are also observed and it may be related to use of bad words and some derogatory comments as per parents observation and video footage".