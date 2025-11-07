Class 4 Girl Who Died By Suicide At Jaipur School Wanted To Skip Class: Sources

A nine-year-old girl, who allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a private Jaipur school building last week, did not want to attend classes that day, investigators said.

The development came as the Class 4 student's parents alleged she was being bullied in school.

Sources in the Rajasthan education department said two of the Class 4 student's classmates at Neerja Modi School said she told them that she did not want to attend school on that day.

The students, however, could not identify the reason behind her reluctance. "The investigating team may question her parents and relatives to gather more details," one of the sources said.

CCTV footage showed the student climbing a railing and jumping off the floor on November 1. The other students, however, appear to walk normally. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The minor's parents claimed she was bullied in school. They said they had reported the matter in September as well as a year earlier but no action was taken.

District Education Officer (Primary) Ramniwar Sharma, who is heading the probe, said two students had complained to their teacher after a few others reportedly used inappropriate language in the class.

"The teacher can be seen talking to the two students on CCTV. The student who died by suicide had also approached the teacher twice. We are yet to ascertain if any such inappropriate language was targeted at her and if she had flagged the matter to the teacher," he said.

The school is yet to issue a statement on the student's death. The probe team is expected to submit its report today.

Police earlier said that when they reached the school, they did not find any blood on the spot where the girl had fallen.

"They completely disregarded the education department. The representative of principal Indu Dave did not even answer our call," Sharma said earlier.

The student was an only child of her parents. Her mother works in a bank, and her father is employed in a private company.