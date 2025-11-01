Class 4 Girl Jumps To Death In Jaipur School, No Bloodstains At Site

A 9-year-old girl died on Saturday afternoon after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of a private school in Jaipur.

According to police, the CCTV footage showed the girl climbing a railing and jumping off, while the other students in the area appeared to walk normally. The fall, from about 47 feet, proved fatal.

Police said that preliminary evidence suggests suicide, but the exact reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained.

Amaira, the class-4 student, was rushed to a nearby hospital after she allegedly fell from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School, where doctors declared her dead, Mansarovar Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Khatana said.

However, when officers reached the school, they found that the area where the girl had fallen had been cleaned, with no visible bloodstains.

The girl's parents have registered an FIR against the school administration, alleging death under suspicious circumstances. They demanded a probe into the role of the teachers and staff, questioning how such an incident could occur inside the school premises.

The Neerja School administration has maintained silence over the incident. Officials said that the school administration neither communicated properly nor did they come forward to share the principal's contact number. "They completely disregarded the education department. The representative of principal Indu Dave did not even answer our call," said Ram Niwas Sharma, District Education Officer.

Amayra was the only child of her parents. Her mother works in a bank, and her father is employed in a private company, and they are residents of the SFS area under Mansarovar police station limits. They filed an FIR nearly six hours after the incident, once postmortem formalities were completed.

The SHO said the exact reason behind Amaria's death will come out after an investigation.