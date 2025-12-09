Video: Rajasthan Women Drop Cash, Bikers Dash In Before They Notice

A mother-daughter duo fell victim to bike-borne thieves who snatched Rs 50,000 cash from them while they were engaged in wedding shopping last week in Jaipur. Not exactly snatching, but they stumbled upon the money lying on a busy road while riding a stolen bike in a crazy coincidence.

The shocking incident happened when the mother and daughter were out shopping in the Barkat Nagar area. While they were walking through the crowded market, the mother unfolded a jacket to wear, and the bundle of cash fell out unnoticed.

The thieves, identified as Lokesh alias Chhotu and Alok, spotted the money, grabbed it and fled the scene. They were reportedly watching from a distance and quickly pounced on the opportunity.

The CCTV footage reveals the brazen act, with the thieves stopping their bike, picking up the cash, and speeding away in seconds. The women, unaware of the theft, only realised what had happened when they couldn't find the money.

However, they were arrested within 48 hours, and the police recovered Rs 20,000 from the stolen money. As per the authorities, the bike they were riding was stolen a day earlier.

Social media reaction

The video has been widely circulated on social media platforms. Some Reddit users weighed in on the viral footage and gave mixed reactions. Some users blamed the woman for being careless, but some called it an honest mistake.

"She was carrying Rs 50K like some newspaper," one user wrote in the comment section. In response, one user said, "Probably stored it in the jacket at home for safekeeping and forgot they were there and brought the jacket with her."

"Stealing is wrong but, how can one be so careless with money, man if I'm losing even 10rs I'm gonna tear out everything to look for it," another user wrote.