Expiry Dates Erased, Products Repacked: Jaipur Authorities Destroy 1.5 Lakh Kg of Expired Amul Stock

Nearly 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired Amul‑branded packaged food have been destroyed in Jaipur after Rajasthan's Food Safety Department uncovered an alleged large‑scale scheme to erase and reprint expiry dates for resale. As per multiple reports, the crackdown began after a complaint was filed on the state government's 181 public grievance helpline, prompting an inspection of a warehouse in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area by officials from the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jaipur‑II.

Food Safety Team Discovers Expired Stock And Tampered Labels

During the raid, officers found thousands of cartons of non‑dairy Amul‑branded products - including noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise and energy drinks - produced by the Kaira District Co‑operative Milk Producers' Union in Gujarat and supplied via Advansys India Pvt. Ltd. As per The Indian Express, about 12,000 cartons were already past expiry, while in around 3,000 cartons, the expiry dates had allegedly been chemically erased. Investigators recovered thinner, acetone and related chemicals, believed to have been used to remove original dates.

Officials said the warehouse was being run by M/s Athlete Distributor, operated by Gagan Ahuja, whose food licence had expired. According to Economic Times, authorities suspect the operator intended to print fresh expiry dates and repackage the items into nearly 4,500 new Amul‑labelled cartons for sale in the market.

Authorities Destroy Stock In 27 Truckloads

The quantity was so large that disposal required four full days, during which 27 truckloads of expired goods were transported to a landfill and destroyed at the company's expense. As per reports, Rajasthan's Principal Secretary (Health), Gayatri Rathore, confirmed that the seized material was “unfit for consumption” and posed significant health risks.

Food Safety Commissioner Dr T. Shubhamangala said neighbours had reported suspicious activity - workers entering early and the gate remaining shut for the entire day - prompting a deeper investigation. Machinery, chemicals, and packaging material found inside the premises have now been seized, and the warehouse has been sealed.

Operator Allegedly Learned Date‑Tampering From YouTube

In one of the more startling details, officials said the accused claimed he had learnt how to alter expiry dates through YouTube videos, and regularly bought near‑expiry goods at discounted rates to rework and resell them. Investigators are now tracing whether any tampered products may have already entered the market. Samples have been collected for further testing, and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act is expected to follow.