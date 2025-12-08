Malaysian Man Tells Pregnant Wife He's On Work Trip, Caught With Lover During Thai Flood Rescue

A Malaysian man who told his pregnant wife he was on a "business trip" with colleagues was discovered to be in Hat Yai, Thailand, with his lover after the recent severe floods left him stranded. The deception was exposed when the wife's online friend arranged for a rescue effort. According to South China Morning Post, the man informed his wife, who was pregnant with their fourth child, that he was in Hat Yai for work with colleagues. The wife grew anxious when she couldn't reach him easily and asked a woman known as @psmommyhannah on social media, for help.

The Revelation

On November 24, the Malaysian woman sharing flood rescue updates from Hat Yai revealed that a worried wife had reached out for help, believing her husband was stuck in the city with coworkers. The woman, using the handle @psmommyhannah, asked her relatives in Hat Yai to help locate the man at the hotel where he claimed to be staying.

To their surprise, they found that his so-called "colleagues" were actually one woman, who had been sharing the hotel room with him for the past four days. @psmommyhannah revealed she hadn't yet informed the wife, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

She clarified that her reason for sharing the story wasn't for attention, but to caution other wives "not to trust our husbands too easily." She added that the wife had no reason to suspect anything, as the husband had been regularly staying in touch with her throughout the trip.

One user on social media commented the wife deserves to know the truth. Another idea was to inform a family member or friend of the wife, who could then speak to her directly.

Floods in Thailand

Southern Thailand is reeling from devastating floods triggered by torrential rains, with the death toll rising to at least 185 and over three million people affected across 12 provinces. Hat Yai, the largest city in southern Thailand, is among the hardest-hit areas, with widespread damage and disruptions to daily life.

The flooding has submerged entire villages, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and left millions without access to basic necessities like clean water and electricity. The Thai government has declared a state of emergency and launched relief efforts, including evacuations, food distribution, and medical aid.