Internet Praises Thai Woman For Staying With Pets On Rooftop, Refusing Rescue During Floods

Her selfless decision went viral on local social media platforms, with many praising her love and devotion to her pets.

Read Time: 2 mins
Internet Praises Thai Woman For Staying With Pets On Rooftop, Refusing Rescue During Floods
Representative image.
  • A Thai woman refused evacuation without her dog and cat during floods in Thailand
  • She stayed on her rooftop amid rising water levels, appealing for help on social media
  • Food and water were delivered to her while stranded, and pets were rescued later
Jazz, a Thai woman, has become a social media star for her unwavering dedication to her pets during severe floods in southern Thailand, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

When the rescuers arrived for her, she refused to evacuate without her pet dog and cat. She chose to stay on the rooftop of her home despite rising water levels.

As per the report, she appealed for help on social media on November 22 and reported being trapped on the roof amid catastrophic floods caused by torrential rains.

Jazz appealed for help, sharing her location and requesting authorities to cut power in her neighbourhood to prevent electrocution.

The rescuers came to help her, but they couldn't take the dog with them due to safety protocols. So she also decided to stay with her pets.

She remained stranded with her pets for days, receiving food and water from rescuers, but insisting on staying with her beloved animals.

The pet animals were later rescued when the water started to recede. In a post on social media, she confirmed that they are all safe.

"People who do not like animals will never understand. Dogs and cats have lives too. We are their entire world," she said while reflecting on her decision.

Her selfless decision went viral on local social media platforms, with many praising her love and devotion to her pets. Online users praised her strength and compassion, saying, "Animals are of equal value to humans because they breathe the same air as us."

One user even explained the rescuers' point of view, saying, "I understand the rescue workers from my experience working with them. They had to avoid dangerous areas even though they wanted to help. They are outnumbered by the victims, and they also have their own families to care for."

