Woman With Disability Works As Zepto Delivery Agent, Inspires Internet: "Some People Don't Just Live"

Veena Devi, a 52-year-old woman with a disability, works as a Zepto delivery agent in Chandigarh and has become an inspiration for many users on social media. In a video shared by model Mallika Arora, Devi is seen delivering orders on a scooter while using a walking stick.

Devi is 50% paralysed, but despite her physical condition, she works with a full spirit, keeping a beautiful smile on her face. "Today I saw a 52-year-old Zepto delivery lady… 50% paralysed, yet smiling and working with full spirit. In that moment I realised—some people don't just live, they fight every day," Arora wrote as the caption of the video which gained significant attention with over than 31,200 likes, and hundreds of comments.

"She didn't deliver an order… she delivered inspiration."

Watch the video here:

Devi has been working with Zepto since June last year, and as per Arora, her only request to those who want to help her is to "just keep supporting" her.

Zepto responds

The video has garnered widespread admiration, with many praising Devi's strength and spirit. Zepto's official Instagram account also responded, saying, "Proud of her".

"Thank you, Zepto @zeptonow You give opportunities to hardworking people… like the aunty I met yesterday. It truly touched my heart. Grateful for a platform like yours," Arora reacted while responding to Zepto.

Social Media Reaction

Her story is going viral on social media. "Veena devi ji , you are an inspiration to many!" one user wrote.

"I'm so proud of aunty , boomers are made different. Integrity and hope," another said.

"Real inspiration. Her smile just melt my heart," a third user said.