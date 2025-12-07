Video: Delhi Woman Living In Bengaluru Explains Why Learning Kannada Is Important, Internet Reacts

Simridhi Makhija, a Delhi woman living in Bengaluru, has shared her experience of learning Kannada, the local language. The woman, who is a content creator, talked about why learning Kannada is important.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Makhija reflected on her two-month journey in the city. She talked about an incident when she visited her regular dosa place in HSR, where the vendor asked about her absence. She replied that work had been busy, and the vendor was understanding.

In a video captioned, "I want to settle the Kannada debate in Bengaluru", she expressed her desire to converse in Kannada, especially with very friendly locals. She believes that learning Kannada is a sign of respect and can bridge cultural gaps.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Woman With Disability Works As Zepto Delivery Agent, Inspires Internet: "Some People Don't Just Live"

"Don't come to Bengaluru if you don't know Kannada. When I first heard this, I was like, I'm a Delhi girl, I'm not learning Kannada, etc. But it's been 60 plus days of being in Bengaluru, and if there is anything I can tell you, it's that everyone should learn Kannada, and here's why. Because it just makes life easier. You know, I was at my regular dosa place in HSR, I was having dinner, and the Anna there asked me, it's been four days, you didn't come, what happened, etc. And I told him, work's been crazy, that's why I didn't come," she said in the video.

"But I wish I could do it in Kannada. I wish I could greet him in his language because it's just a nice thing to do. People here are so hospitable. I have no idea why we have complicated the language issue so much. If anything, I'm so jealous of all my friends who can speak Kannada. I'm going to hang out with them more so that I can learn the language. But please, class it up, guys. Let's not get into this whole linguistic fight."

Also Read | Delhi Groom's "8th Vachan" During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral: "She Had To Agree"

Social media reaction

The video was viewed more than one million times, with hundreds of users commenting on it and praising the woman for respecting their culture. "Kannadigas are the most welcoming people in India," one user wrote.

"Someone talked sense finally, thanks," another user said.

"Lovely take! clearly someone who wants to blend in and be part of the community! One need not have to learn Kannada but it just makes life easier, well said," a third wrote.