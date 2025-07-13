Viral X Post Dismisses Kannada, Tamil As Languages Of "Poor Economies", Draws Sharp Rebuke

A viral X post disparaging Indian regional languages, such as Kannada and Tamil, labelling them as unworthy of learning and associating them with "poorer economies" and "poor quality of life," has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among users in southern cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. The user claimed that he would learn Japanese if moving to Japan or Chinese if moving to China, but would stick to English in Bengaluru or Chennai, dismissing the value of learning local languages like Kannada or Tamil due to their association with less prosperous economies and lower quality of life.

"If I moved to Japan, I would learn Japanese. If I moved to China, I would learn Chinese. If I moved to Bangalore, I would rather speak English. If I moved to Chennai, I would rather speak English. No point in learning languages of poorer economies and poorer quality of life," the post read.

The user also argued that discussions about regional languages are overblown and urged companies to restrict investments in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai to small-scale industries to prevent what they called language-based harassment of migrants. This stance has fueled further controversy, drawing sharp criticism from southern city residents.

The broad claim that Indian languages are less worthy of learning compared to those of wealthier nations provoked a strong backlash.

One user wrote, "Respecting,learning & use state language is a must if you are there for longterm. If you are a visitor or there for short-term, manage with english. No hindi/urdu whatsoever. Learn or leave."

Another commented, "There are enough people who act civil, learn and respect local languages. Even foreigners do it fluently and proudly."

A third said, "Language harassment is getting out of hand. People should live how they want. If city dwellers have a problem with it, then it's not a proper city, just an overgrown town."