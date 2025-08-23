11 Killed In Rain, Floods, Landslides Across India, Jharkhand Worst Hit

At least 11 people were killed and several were injured in the last 24 hours in incidents related to heavy rains in several parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

With the death of five people, Jharkhand suffered the maximum damage due to heavy rains on Saturday. Two persons each lost their lives in J-K and Rajasthan. A man was electrocuted in Tamil Nadu and a woman died in Uttarakhand.

Many roads, including a National Highway, were closed in Himachal Pradesh, which has already borne the brunt of several incidents of cloudburst this monsoon season, while torrential rains caused damage in Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall also lashed several parts of the national capital, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday as well.

Water level in the artificial lake, which formed in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district after debris obstructed the flow of the Yamuna river, has decreased by about 12 feet, officials said.

A temporary lake was formed due to heavy rains on Thursday when boulders and debris from the hills fell into town and blocked the river flow. This follows the massive destruction in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand after flash floods triggered by torrential rain hit the Kheer Ganga river earlier this month.

Five people were killed, one person was missing and several others were injured as heavy rains hit parts of Jharkhand, officials said.

A woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday night, officials said.

Eight more people were injured in the incident, which happened in Dandu village in Rajnagar block, they said.

The incident happened when relatives were visiting Lohar's house, a police officer said.

In another incident in the district, a five-year-old died and three others were injured as the wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 4 am in Kol Shimla in the Kharsawan police station area, they said.

In Chatra district, a couple was washed away in the swelling Siyari river on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in Katghara village, they said.

"The body of the husband was recovered, while the wife is still missing," Gidhour's BDO Rahul Dev told PTI.

A person was also killed in Khairatola village in Pathalgada block of the district in a rain-related incident, officials said.

Incessant rains have lashed the state over the last 24 hours. As a result, trees and electricity poles were uprooted in several places, houses collapsed, and roads and farmlands were inundated.

Two persons were killed and an equal number injured in two separate rain-related incidents in Reasi and Kathua districts in J-K early Saturday, officials said.

Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Jamlan village, lost his life, and two others were injured when their truck came under a landslide triggered by rains near Malai Nallah in the Mahore area of Reasi district, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred around 2.30 am and the injured, Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani, were evacuated by the rescuers to the hospital.

One person, identified as Ravi, lost his life when his car was caught in flash floods while crossing an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park in Kathua district, the officials said.

They said the dead body was retrieved by a joint rescue team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police.

Two women died in separate incidents in Bundi district of Rajasthan. A 50-year-old woman, Kailshibai, died after she was swept away by strong currents of floodwaters on Saturday. Police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem later in the day.

A 65-year-old woman, identified as Manbharbai, died after a wall of a tin shed collapsed on her on a farm in Bundi. The woman was sleeping alone under the tin shed, said Ramlal, Circle Inspector at Indergarh police station.

Torrential rains have disrupted normal life in parts of Rajasthan, with Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk facing a flood-like situation, officials said.

Relief operations were carried out by the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kota on Friday, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams evacuated people from other rain-hit areas.

Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Meena is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Kota division along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla today.

Several districts, including Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Jaipur, recorded over 10 cm of rainfall till Saturday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging.

One Mi-17 helicopter has been positioned to help the flood-affected people in Kota and Bundi areas of Rajasthan, with the IAF on stand by for more sorties, sources said on Sunday.

In Tamil Nadu, many places including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, received moderate to heavy overnight rains.

A sanitation worker who inadvertently stepped on a fallen live electric wire was electrocuted in the city early on Saturday, police said.

The sanitation worker, identified as Varalakshmi, had waded through stagnant water at Kannagi Nagar here, hardly noticing a severed electric wire. She died due to electrocution, police said.

Markets and houses including the tehsil office got filled with debris due to heavy rainfall in Tharali of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. A woman died and another person went missing, officials said.

They said more than 30 people were injured in the incident, out of which six were sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh with the help of a helicopter. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Several parts of the national capital witnessed rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday as well.

On Saturday, several parts of the city -- including north, central, south and southeast Delhi -- witnessed rain.