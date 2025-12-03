Schools, Colleges Shut In Chennai Due To Rain Triggered By Cyclone Ditwah

Schools and colleges in Chennai and several neighbouring districts remain closed today, following a holiday announced last evening by local authorities due to persistent rainfall caused by the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah.

Parts of northern Tamil Nadu recorded heavy rainfall this morning as the system moved inland, while Chennai experienced moderate showers.

In its latest bulletin this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and surrounding areas at 0530 hrs IST today, December 3, 2025".

"It is very likely to continue moving southwestwards slowly across the north coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and further weaken into a low-pressure area over the next 24 hours," the department added.

As a precaution, authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts due to the heavy and continuous rainfall disrupting daily life.

Officials have advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid non-essential travel, and adhere to all safety guidelines while the weakened system remains close to the Tamil Nadu coast.