Schools In These States Closed Today, Check If Yours Is On The List

School Holidays Today: Schools in several states are expected to remain closed today due to local weather conditions or administrative requirements. However, regular classes will continue in most parts of the country. Some states may still announce last-minute school holidays depending on local situations.

In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, schools may be closed today as the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for light to moderate rain triggered by cyclonic activity.

Students and parents are advised to check updates from schools, authorities, school WhatsApp groups, and local administration to confirm any closure, as decisions depend on district-level rainfall intensity. Coastal regions and Chennai city in the south may be affected.

Schools in rural areas of Pune are likely to remain closed because several buildings are being used as polling stations for Nagar Parishad and Panchayat elections.

In Goa, schools and government offices are closed today for the Feast of St Francis Xavier. Although the festival is observed on December 3, local arrangements have resulted in closures on December 2.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar are operating normally, with classes taking place as per the regular schedule. Schools in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana are also expected to function without disruptions.

Haryana: School Holiday Today

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on December 1 announced a special holiday on Tuesday for all students who participated in the global recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.

The announcement came after he attended the International Gita Mahotsav ceremony, where around 21,000 children gathered at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra to recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita.