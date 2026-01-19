Multiple States Shut Schools Amid Weather Disruptions And Festivals

Schools in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) have opened on Monday following a fortnight of winter break but schools in Prayagraj, Punjab, Pune and other cities will remain closed due to festival and weather conditions depending on the region.

Today we have brought a list of cities where schools are still closed and timings have changed following a break.

Prayagraj: All government and private schools up to class 8 will remain closed in Prayagraj from 16 to 20 January 2026, because there will be huge crowds during Magh Mela, Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya. Schools in other districts may open normally, but timings may change due to cold.

Punjab: Schools in Punjab opened on Monday but the timing has been changed due to cold. Till January 21, primary schools will function from 10am to 3pm, while upper primary, secondary and senior secondary schools will function from 10am to 3pm. School heads have been instructed to ensure that students do not come early and follow safety rules.

Pune: Schools en route to the 'Pune Grand Tour 2026' cycling event in Pune will remain closed on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. This decision was taken by District Collector Jitendra Dudi on January 18 keeping in mind the traffic and student safety. TCS Circle, Hinjawadi Phase-3 to Dr. D.Y. Schools falling on the Patil College, Akardi, Hinjawadi, Rural Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC) routes will remain closed, while schools outside it will open normally.

January 19 marks the beginning of normal operations of schools in most parts, but weather, festivals and pollution are affecting school timings in some areas.

Schools in Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and some cities in Uttar Pradesh opened on Monday following winter, air pollution and festival breaks. Authorities have advised parents to check for updates for further notification on school closures.