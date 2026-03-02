Holi 2026: Schools Closed Tomorrow March 3 Or 4? Everything You Need To Know

School Holiday For Holi 2026: Amid the confusion over when Holi will be celebrated and when Holika Dahan will take place, the Uttar Pradesh government declared school holidays from March 2 to 4. However, students in other states are still confused regarding the Holi holidays. There has been no official confirmation from the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments regarding the holidays.

However, it is believed that schools in Rajasthan will be closed on March 2 and 3. Students are advised to keep in touch with their school administration for holiday updates. Apart from this, Kashmir University has postponed the exams scheduled for March 2 and 3. The new dates will be announced soon.

NCR Schools: Schools in Noida will be closed as per the Uttar Pradesh government order. However, some schools will also be closed on March 5. In Ghaziabad, the District Inspector of Schools announced that schools will be closed from March 2 to 5.

Students and parents in other states are advised to contact their respective school administrations to check the holiday schedule in advance to avoid any inconvenience.