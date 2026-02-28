Holi Holiday 2026: Check When Schools Will Remain Closed In Your State

School Holiday For Holi 2026: Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across India with enthusiasm and traditional fervour. Families gather to apply colours, exchange sweets such as gujiya, and celebrate the occasion together.

Amid confusion over whether Holi will be observed on March 3 or March 4 in different parts of the country, several states have now clarified the official celebration dates. As a result, school holiday announcements are being closely followed by students and parents.

Will Schools Remain Closed For Holi?

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has declared a three-day public holiday for Holi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that all government offices and educational institutions will remain closed from March 2 to March 4.

The government has also directed that salaries and pensions for February be disbursed before the festival. According to a statement reported by news agency PTI, February 28, 2026 (Saturday) has been declared a working day, while March 3 will be a holiday for employees.

What About Holi Holiday In Delhi?

In Delhi, most schools are currently conducting examinations. No exams will be held on the day of Holi. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also decided not to conduct any board examination on March 4.

When Will Holi Be Celebrated Across States?

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Assam

Telangana

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Goa

Jharkhand

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Schools in these states are expected to remain closed on that day.



According to the official academic calendar of the Bihar Education Department, schools in Bihar will remain closed on March 3 and March 4.

Gujarat

Mizoram

Odisha

Chandigarh

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

Schools will remain closed on the festival day in these regions.

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for official confirmation of holiday dates. Individual institutions are expected to issue formal notices regarding Holi holidays.