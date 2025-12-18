Uttar Pradesh School Holidays 2025: Schools In Bareilly Closed Till Dec 20 Amid Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays: The Office of the District Basic Education Officer, Bareilly, has announced school holidays for Classes 1 to 8 in view of severe cold conditions and persistent dense fog in the district. As per the order, all government and private schools will remain closed until December 20, 2025.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the instructions issued by the District Magistrate. While regular classes will remain suspended, schools that have already scheduled examinations during this period will be allowed to conduct them as planned.

The official notification stated that strict action will be taken against schools that fail to comply with the order.

"In compliance with the instructions issued by the District Magistrate, due to extreme cold and fog, a holiday has been declared in all board-recognised and non-government aided schools operating in the district for Classes 1 to 8 until December 20, 2025. If any school has previously scheduled examinations, they will be conducted as scheduled. If any school is found open during this period, strict action will be taken against the concerned institution as per rules."

Bareilly Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very dense fog in Bareilly today, with dense fog conditions expected to persist until December 21, 2025. The minimum temperature is likely to dip to around 9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Schools Online Till Further Notice

Earlier, the Delhi government announced that students from nursery to Class 5 will attend classes entirely in online mode until further notice. Meanwhile, students in Classes 6 to 11 will continue with a hybrid learning format, except for Class 10.