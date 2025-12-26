Schools In These UP Districts Closed Due To Cold Wave, Dense Fog

UP School Holidays: Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have announced school closures and revised timings as a severe cold wave and dense fog continue to disrupt normal life across the state. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students amid a sharp drop in temperatures and near-zero visibility during morning hours.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Varanasi district administration has directed the closure of all schools up to Class 5 for Friday. The directive applies to government, private and aided institutions and has come into effect immediately. Officials said the move was necessary as mercury levels continue to fall and dense fog severely affects visibility in the early hours.

Authorities noted that similar weather conditions are being witnessed across western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Schools Closed In Multiple Districts

Apart from Varanasi, extreme cold wave conditions are also being experienced in districts such as Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Meerut. In some districts, schools up to Class 8 have been closed, while others have opted to revise school timings.

At the places schools remain open, classes are being conducted between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm to minimise students' exposure to harsh early morning weather.

All schools in Sambhal district, from nursery to Class 12 and affiliated to all education boards, will remain shut on December 26 and 27 in view of the prevailing cold wave and poor visibility caused by dense fog.

IMD Warnings and Situation Review

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh over the next two days. Several regions have reported visibility levels falling below 50 metres, significantly increasing the risk of road accidents.

Local administrations and the state education department are assessing the evolving weather situation in close coordination with the IMD. Officials have asked schools and parents to strictly follow all precautionary measures issued by authorities.

Instructions For Higher Classes and Teaching Staff

Classes for students in Grades 9 to 12 have not been suspended entirely due to the ongoing pre-board and upcoming board examinations. Instead, schools have been directed to operate with modified schedules. Teachers have been asked to ensure adequate heating facilities inside classrooms and permit students to wear warm, heavy winter clothing. Institutions have also been instructed to avoid scheduling classes during early morning and late evening hours.

Parents and students have been advised to regularly check official school notices and district administration websites, as further changes to school timings or closures may be announced depending on weather conditions.