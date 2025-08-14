UP School Holidays 2025: School Closed From August 14 To 17, Check Details

Government schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow, will remain closed from August 14 to 17, 2025. While many schools will observe the four-day break, several schools are expected to remain open on August 14, as it is marked as an optional holiday.

Why the Schools Are Closed

August 14: Chehlum (Arbaeen)

Chehlum is an important Islamic occasion observed 40 days after Muharram, in memory of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and other martyrs of the Battle of Karbala. It is a day of mourning and reflection for the Muslim community. In UP, Chehlum is listed as a restricted holiday, meaning it is optional for institutions to close.

August 15: Independence Day

India celebrates its independence from British rule on August 15 every year. The day begins with the Prime Minister's flag hoisting at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a speech to the nation. Schools typically organise cultural events, patriotic performances, and tribute ceremonies to honour freedom fighters.

August 16: Janmashtami

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with devotional songs, plays depicting Krishna's life, and midnight prayers. In Mathura and Vrindavan, the festivities are especially grand.

August 17: Weekly Holiday

As the fourth day of the break, August 17 will be a regular Sunday holiday for schools.

With these events falling back-to-back, students in government schools will enjoy a rare four-day break before classes resume on August 18.