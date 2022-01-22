UP Schools To Remain Shut Till Jan 30 To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

There are currently 95,866 active COVID-19 cases in the state (Representational)

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 30 to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state. However, the online classes will continue as usual, informed Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Avnish Kumar Awasthi.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended its previous order that required schools and colleges to remain shut till January 23, 2022.

Earlier on January 16, Uttar Pradesh government ordered that all schools and colleges will remain closed till January 23, 2022.

There are currently 95,866 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of recoveries recorded so far in the state stood at 17,97,728. The cumulative death count stood at 23,022.

