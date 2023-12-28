Uttar Pradesh Cold Weather Conditions Prompt Govt To Revise School Schedules, Check New Timings

UP Cold Weather Conditions: In Ghaziabad, schools for classes 1 to 8 will now operate from 10am to 3pm.

The school timings for classes 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh have been revised by the state government due to the severe cold weather conditions. The opening and closing schedule for secondary and higher secondary schools has been modified in light of thick fog, as officially announced on Wednesday.



Also Read | 8 Dead, Several Injured In Collisions Due To Fog Across UP

Furthermore, the government has declared school holidays in various cities on Thursday and Friday. As per the directive from the Ghaziabad district magistrate, schools in the district for classes 1 to 8 will now operate from 10am to 3pm.



Video: Big Car Pile-Up In UP After Series Of Crashes Amid Dense Fog



In Aligarh, schools under all boards, covering classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated with Aligarh Muslim University, will remain shut on Thursday and Friday. Similarly, the timings for schools in Mathura have been adjusted to 10am to 3pm. Officials have also announced the closure of schools in Jalaun for Classes 1 to 8 until December 31.

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a 15-day winter break, starting December 31 and lasting until January 14, 2024.

The state witnessed dense fog on Wednesday, significantly impacting daily life, with visibility dropping to less than 20 meters in several areas. These adverse weather conditions resulted in at least eight casualties and 30 injuries from multiple vehicle accidents across the state.

