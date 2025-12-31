Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh. Co-Worker Asked Him "Shall I Shoot"

Bajendra Biswas, another Hindu man, was shot dead in Bangladesh's Mymensingh, days after a mob lynched and killed factory worker Dipu Chandra Das over false blasphemy accusations. Forty-year-old Biswas was killed while on duty at a garment factory by a colleague in Bhaluka upazila.

The shooting took place around 6.30 pm on Monday at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila. Biswas was a member of Ansar Bahini, a paramilitary auxiliary force under Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs, responsible for internal security and law enforcement in the country.

He was killed by fellow Ansar member Noman Mia, another member of Ansar Bahini. Noman has since been arrested, according to police.

Citing police and local sources, Bangladeshi media outlet RTV Online reported that a total of 20 Ansar members were working at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory at the time of the incident.

Reports suggest that both men were sitting together when Noman fired from his shotgun, critically injuring Biswas in the left thigh.

Later, their colleagues rushed the Hindu man to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Recounting the incident, Ansar member APC Azahar Ali, who witnessed the incident and was in charge of Labib Group, said, "Ansar members Noman Mia and Bajendra were sitting together in my room at the time of the incident. Suddenly, he pointed a gun (shotgun) at Bajendra's thigh and said, 'Shall I shoot?' and then fired. After that, Noman ran away."

He also added that he had not seen any argument between the two before the incident.

Confirming the development, Mymensingh district's Additional Superintendent of Police (Finance and Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun stated that an immediate operation was launched in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to Noman's arrest.

He added that a thorough investigation has been initiated to determine the motive behind the attack.

The victim's body, he said, has already been sent to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while legal action is underway.

Third Killing In December

The killing marks the third such incident in less than a week and the second incident in Mymensingh.

On December 24, another Hindu youth, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh.

Earlier on December 18, a 25-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching incident over false blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh. The mob killed Das and then hung his body from a tree before setting it on fire.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

Last week, India voiced grave concern over the "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh -- including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists -- and asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in its neighbourhood.